Razer Edge will take on the mobile gaming market on January 26

Razer has officially unveiled a final release date for the Edge mobile gaming device at CES 2023. The tablet and detachable controller will hit the market on January 26, arriving in the US first. The machine takes the brand's focus on the streaming market even further than its previous efforts with the Kishi range of controllers.

There's a lot of the Kishi in the new Razer Edge, but the 6.8-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 under the hood prove that this is far more than a set of gamepads with a tablet in the center. Chasing the efforts of the Logitech G Cloud, this always-connected device is designed to elevate mobile play (and boost your Xbox Game Pass experience) through play over WiFi or a Verizon 5G connection.

(Image credit: Razer)

At $399.99 for the WiFi-only model, it's no cheap alternative to native gaming. This is a device built from the ground up to help your mobile action shine, featuring active cooling, HyperSense haptic feedback, and a 144Hz refresh rate atop that 2400 x 1080 display.

The only OS information we have is that it's powered by the Razer Nexus app, likely running over an Android 13 setup. Hopefully, the Edge avoids the Google account pitfalls of the Logitech G Cloud that came before it and has given its Nexus software a polish to boot (we found the experience to be a little behind the times in our Razer Kishi V2 review).

(Image credit: Razer)

It's a move that brings us further in line with the age of game streaming. Countless devices have taken those brave first steps, but with Xbox finessing its service via Game Pass and Nvidia stepping up to the plate, things are starting to fall into place.

Of course, that's still a lot of cash if you're more interested in keeping an owned collection of games, and there are plenty of gaming phones and mobile controllers to see you through this wave of popularity. However, if Razer brings its classic high-quality displays and tactile gamepads to the party, things could get interesting very fast.

The Razer Edge and Edge 5G will launch on January 26, 2023, in the US.

