Razer Basilisk wireless mouse at its cheapest price ever thanks to this Black Friday gaming mouse deal

Here it is, one of the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals we've seen so far. The ever-excellent Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is at its lowest-ever price, available at Amazon for just $79.99. That's a $70 saving, knocking 47% off of the standard $149.99 retail price.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of the best gaming mouse options on the market, so you won't want to miss the opportunity to grab it at this historic low price. It's likely that Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals like this one will go quickly, so act fast to avoid being disappointed.

That isn't all. You can also get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with its charging dock for just $99.99 at Amazon, a $70 saving from its RRP of $169.99. This particular Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deal has only ever been $3 cheaper, so it's definitely worth considering at this price point. The Razer Basilisk may boast a 100-hour battery life, but why risk it running out of juice when you could just pick up the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock bundle at such a great price.

This is just one of many Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals we are tracking right now. If you're after other awesome discounts, we're also looking at the best Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming monitor deals. Or you could up your game with these Black Friday gaming chair deals.

Today's best Black Friday gaming mouse deals

$149.99 Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is the cheapest Razer's gaming mouse has been. It's a great discount, getting you one of the best gaming mice on the market with 47% off the standard asking price. It's unlikely we'll see the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for cheaper this Black Friday.



Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock | Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock | $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - As if the standard discount on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse wasn't good enough, Amazon also has a bundle with the Charging Dock. This usually retails for $169.99, but you can grab it in this Black Friday deal for just $99.99.



More of today's best Black Friday Keyboard and mouse deals

There are plenty of offers around as part of the Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, and we've listed some favorites below.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

We'll be track more Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals throughout the week. You can also find Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday SSD deals right here.