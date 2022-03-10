New Razer streaming gear announced that includes a wearable mic, audio mixer, and Key Light

Razer has announced new streaming gear aimed at content creator enthusiasts and hobbyists alike, with an emphasis on improving your lighting and sound quality. The Razer Seiren BT, Razer Audio Mixer, and Razer Key Light Chroma are all available today from both Razer directly and authorized retailers.

On the audio front, the Razer Seiren BT is the company's latest innovation for the portable microphone market and is priced at $99.99 / £99.99. While the sound quality is unlikely to rival some of the best microphones for streaming, the Seiren BT has been billed as a wireless lavalier mic to aid those streamers going out and about or in need of additional microphone options - or in order to be free of a standing mic.

The Razer Audio Mixer, however, is very much deep-rooted in being entrenched in your streaming setup and looks to give gamers and broadcasters alike greater control over their sound mixing. Priced at $249.99 / £249.99, the Razer Audio Mixer is far from the cheapest all-in-one audio interface you can pick up for your system, however, this model is built around a centralized suite of audio mixing software, with audio presents, modulation and effects baked straight in - taking the strain off your PC's processing.

Strong lighting is paramount in any streaming setup, and Razer appears to be taking on the likes of Elgato with its Razer Key Light Chroma which is available for $299.99 / £259.99. What helps elevate this model above some of its contemporaries, however, is the integration with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning you can control things such as the color of the lighting, as well as its intensity from your smartphone or PC via the Razer Streaming Mobile App or Razer Synapse 3 respectively.

These new products will fill out the Razer streaming gear options already available to folks and shows an intent to allow gamers to fully kit out their streaming setups with only Razer gear.

Razer Seiren BT | $99.99

The newest member of the Razer Seiren family is focused on portability and convenience. Should you be an out-and-about vlogger, or looking to get more dynamic with your streams, this is a great wireless option.



Razer Audio Mixer | $249.99

Razer's new premium XLR audio interface features a wealth of baked-in modulation options and effects as well as promising greater control over your audio in live streams and VODs. There are 4 different sliders that can be remapped in software.



Razer Key Light Chroma | $299.99

While far from the cheapest lighting solution you can get for your setup, the Razer Key Light Chroma utilizes the brand's proprietary software and lighting capabilities in a way that few alternatives can match up to. Ideal for anyone wanting greater control over the feel of their live streams.



