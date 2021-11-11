Rainbow Six Extraction 'Buddy Pass' gives friends two weeks' free access

A Rainbow Six Extraction buddy pass has been confirmed, along with the game's release date on January 20, 2022.

Ubisoft confirmed the game's release date earlier today, noting that it will also launch with a "cross-play Buddy Pass system." Each standard edition of Extraction sold will offer buyers two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing them to invite their friends to play with them for two weeks at no extra cost.

Any progression made in those two weeks will carry over if the Buddy decides to buy the full game, and cross-play means you'll be able to give the benefit to players on other platforms. The deluxe edition comes with an extra Buddy Pass. It's not entirely clear whether you'll be able to stack passes up, granting up to six weeks' free access for one player, or whether you'll be capped at two weeks for each extra player.

The game has also seen a pretty significant price drop. The standard edition was due to cost $59.99, but is now available at the lower price of $39.99 instead. Similar price drops are available for the UK version of the game, as well as the deluxe version across both regions.

The new release date marks the end of a long road for Rainbow Six Extraction. Originally set to arrive in early 2020, it was pushed back from a September 16 release date in June, with Ubisoft pointing to the new January date, which has now been confirmed.

Rainbow Six Siege can be found on our list of the best FPS games, so Extraction could be an excellent spin-off.