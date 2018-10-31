Quiz: How would you die in a horror movie?

What would horror movies be without their death scenes? Whether fiendishly creative, shockingly unexpected, or just explosively gory, these cinematic kills are the lifeblood (ahem) of the genre.

Of course, all of us are inclined to think that we’re smarter than the hapless victims of these violent episodes. “Don’t go down there!” we cry as the protagonist stands at the top of the cellar stairs, confident we’d use our wits and genre savviness to avoid their grisly fate.

But the truth is, if you really did have a bloodthirsty killer after you, you’d be as dead as any of those bozos - and we’ve got the quiz to prove it. Our carefully calibrated test will probe deep into your brain-meats and determine in exactly what way your collection of personality flaws would lead to a gruesome end. Are you the naive first victim, chopped up before they even find out what’s going on? The meathead jock, undone by your own self-confidence? The horny teen, murdered in the middle of… er, you know?

Find out with our quick quiz, or be forever haunted by the question. It’s not going to be pretty, whatever result you get, so you might as well get it over with. Hey, I just took it and my result was “Eaten by a bed”, so none of us are getting off light here. Let us know in the comments what brutality befell you, and just try not to have too many nightmares about it.

