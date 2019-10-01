PUBG crossplay goes live as PS4 and Xbox One players start facing off in update 4.3

Update: PUBG crossplay is live now, with players across the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game now able to face off to be the last one standing. If you prefer to keep playing with only players on your own platform, you can head to Settings > Gameplay and disable crossplay, though it may take longer for you to find a match. You can't party up with other players on different platforms for the time being, but PUBG Corp. says it's working on that feature and will share more details when it's ready.

Original story: Cross-platform multiplayer is on the rise, and now PUBG is getting in on the collaborative goodness. As PUBG Corp announced at Gamescom today, PUBG crossplay will roll out on PS4 and Xbox One this fall.

According to console producer Koosung Jeong, crossplay support will come to the PUBG test server in late September. After around "a week in beta," it will hit the live game server in early October. PUBG is famously janky, especially when it comes to new updates, but hopefully PUBG Corp can stick to that schedule.

"One of the things that everyone wanted to have is cross-platform play for the consoles," Jeong said. "Now that Xbox players can join the matches with PlayStation players, it will make the matchmaking pool bigger globally and also offer more competition."

Sadly, there was no word on crossplay support for PUBG's PC version. The Android and iOS versions of the game can play together, naturally, but it's unclear if console and PC players will ever be able to group up. It's possible PUBG Corp is worried about balance discrepancies between controller players and mouse players. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot ran into the same problem, and ultimately opted for input-based matchmaking .

In any case, it's nice to see a game as popular as PUBG get on the crossplay train. As PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett spool up, hopefully we see more games - and one day all games - prioritize crossplay.