Psychonauts 2 will perform better on Xbox Series S than on PS5 due to backwards compatibility

A Psychonauts 2 performance comparison shows that the game runs better on Xbox Series S than it does on PS5 due to backwards compatibility.

Thanks to a table compiled by WellPlayed , we’re able to compare the performance and resolution specs of Psychonauts 2 on different consoles. As expected the Xbox Series X comes out on top offering a 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60fps along with an optional 1440p/120Hz mode. What’s more surprising though is that the Series X’s smaller sibling the Xbox Series S outperforms the PS5 .

Psychonauts 2 supports HDR, VRR and 120 FPS rendering exclusively on Xbox Series X|S consoles.Xbox Series X: 4K/60 FPS or 1440p/120FPSXbox Series S: 1620p/60FPS or 1080p/120 FPSGreat to see the proper optimisation Xbox Series S gets here as well.https://t.co/NVyv7DmDxI pic.twitter.com/NR6hOOF4xcJuly 19, 2021 See more

The Xbox Series S runs Psychonauts 2 at a max resolution of 2880 x 1620 and the same 60fps frame rate as the Series X, and both consoles feature HDR and VRR support as well. The PS5 however is only able to offer a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the same 60fps frame rate, and no support for HDR or VRR.

Before PS5 owners feel left out though, there’s a simple explanation for this. Those of you who decide to play Psychonauts 2 on PS5 will actually be playing the PS4 version via backwards compatibility as there isn’t a dedicated PS5 version of the game at the moment. In fact, the PS5 version has exactly the same specs as the PS4 Pro version apart from its frame rate which sits at 30fps instead of 60fps on the PS5.

The base PS4 version takes a bigger hit though when compared to the newer iterations of the console reaching a resolution of only 1920 x 1080 at 30fps with understandably no HDR or VRR support. This is the same case with the base Xbox One, however, this does improve with the Xbox One X where it jumps up to a resolution of 3840 x 2160 but maintains the 30fps frame rate.

Regardless of what you decide to play Psychonauts 2 on, you’re sure to have a psychedelic time when it releases on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC on August 25, 2021 . If you do opt to play it on an Xbox console though, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.