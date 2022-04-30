Psychonauts 2 is now Double Fine's "highest-rated and best-selling" game

Psychonauts 2 is now Double Fine's best-selling game.

That's according to art director Lisette Titre-Montgomery, who claimed in a recent tweet that her "leadership resulted in shipping [Double Fine's] highest-rated and best-selling game to date".

"April Fools Day was my last day at Double Fine. I have learned so much over the past four years+ about who I am as a leader and what it means to be a creative visionary," she said. "Thank you for trusting me to bring the world of Psychonauts 2 to life."

My leadership resulted in shipping @DoubleFine highest rated and best selling game to date. Nominations/Awards include (not limited to):Game of the Year - The Game Awards (nominee)Best Art Direction - The Game Awards (nominee)Adventure Game of the Year - DICE (nominee)April 29, 2022 See more

Though Titre-Montgomery stopped short of revealing the exact figures, if her claim is true, that means Psychonauts has sold at least 1.7 million copies as - at the last count - that's what the original game sold. It's also unclear if this includes gamers who played Psychonauts 2 as part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

"My leadership resulted in shipping [Double Fine's] highest rated and best selling game to date," she added in a subsequent tweet (thanks, TheGamer ), and then listed a select list of the game's notable nominations and awards, including securing Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2021.

ICYMI, Double Fine boss Tim Schafer has confirmed that the studio’s next project will not be Psychonauts 3 but something brand new.

After revealing that Psychonauts 2 was "the first real big follow-up to a big story" that the studio had done, Schafer said: "I think it leads me to want to do new, original stuff for the next phase. Coming up with new ideas is really where my head is at right now"... although as Tim Schafer said himself, "never say never" to Psychonauts 3.

It was also revealed recently that the first Psychonauts originally started life as a peyote trip scene in Full Throttle. As Hope explained at the time, fans of Full Throttle will likely already know that this idea didn’t actually make its way into the final game, as Schafer thought it "didn’t really seem to fit within Full Throttle".