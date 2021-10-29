PSVR PS5 will apparently be backwards compatible with current PSVR games

The PSVR PS5 will be backwards compatible with current PSVR games, it's been claimed.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that VR games The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and The Persistence would be free for all in the upcoming PS Plus games selection for November 2021. Taking to a ResetEra thread on the games line up, a brand marketing specialist, who goes by TheNexus, has claimed that all current PSVR titles will work with the forthcoming new-gen PSVR 2 device.

Right now, it's probably best to take this with a pinch of salt. Although the brand marketing specialist is a verified ResetEra member, and clearly knows what they're talking about when it comes to the business side of games, there's nothing to actually identify them as a PlayStation-affiliated specialist.

If the comment is accurate however, it's a big boost for current PSVR owners, as well as the new PSVR 2. Having access to the likes of the brilliant Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Statik, and Moss on day one would definitely be a great incentive for new potential PSVR 2 customers to pick up the new headset.

Right now though, we don't know a great detail about the new PSVR headset. When PlayStation first announced the new-gen VR headset earlier this year, they made clear that it was still a ways off, and wouldn't be launching before 2022 at the very earliest. A little later on, PlayStation revealed the entirely redesigned motion controllers for the PSVR 2, which will boast adaptive triggers and haptic feedback at launch. It might still be on the horizon, but the PSVR 2 is shaping up to be an impressive piece of hardware.

