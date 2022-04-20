PSVR 2's controllers make it the "best in the current generation" says dev

The PSVR 2 will be the best of its current generation because of its dual controllers, says Brendan Walker, principal engineer at Polyarc, the developer of Moss and Moss Book 2.

Walker said to Play Magazine in a recent interview that the new PSVR 2 is “the best in this current generation[s] for a couple of reasons”, but mainly because of the controllers' dual wielding "ergonomic, orbital design". This allows for a more natural movement, unlike the previous PSVR controllers - the PlayStation Move wands - which more resembled waving glow sticks about haphazardly.

Walker says it’ll be less awkward and they also allow for “[...] higher precision interaction” and higher realism to the VR experience. A contributor to this will be the haptic feedback, which will mimic that found in the PS5 DualSense controller.

PSVR 2 controllers are designed in a “super-interesting” way, says Walker, particularly when it comes to the tracking ring: “you’ll notice that it’s [positioned] more towards the back of the hand”. This helps make interactions more precise and stops your hands from bumping together when doing any two-handed movements.

The new spherical design “boasts plenty of unique aspects” such as built-in finger detection allowing for smoother tracking in-game, which includes the fun addition of doing high-fives and making finger guns at each other. A wrist strap has also been added to stop the controllers from flying off players when they're immersed in the VR world.

Sony, unfortunately, has not issued a release date for the PSVR 2, but rumors are suggesting that the PSVR 2 will launch in 2023. When it does arrive, it'll also launch with a 4K HDR display (two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays), a 110-degree field of view, and eye-tracking, among other features.

