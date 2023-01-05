PSVR 2 getting 30+ games in launch window, including Gran Turismo 7

By Hirun Cryer
published

Beat Saber is also in development for the new headset

Gran Turismo 7
(Image credit: Sony)

Over 30 PSVR 2 games are on track for the launch window, including Gran Turismo 7.

Sony just announced the news yesterday at the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas. When the PSVR 2 launches next month in February, it'll be followed relatively closely by over 30 games, one of which will be Gran Turismo 7, available as a free PSVR 2 upgrade for all current owners of the racing game.

See more

Additionally, the announcements rounded out with Beat Saber coming to the PSVR 2 at some point in the future. We don't currently know when the hectic rhythm game will eventually make its way to the VR headset though, with Sony merely acknowledging that a port is "in development."

We're beginning to get a good idea of the PSVR 2's launch line-up. We now know that Gran Turismo 7 will be there on day one for the headset, as will the VR version of Resident Evil Village which, alongside Polyphony Digital's racing game, will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the base game.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is effectively serving as the big PSVR 2 launch exclusive though, arriving with the headset on day one alongside the two aforementioned titles. This spin-off doesn't have Aloy in the starring role, but Sony previously confirmed that the heroine will be appearing as a supporting character instead.

The PSVR 2 launches next month on February 22, 2023. Head over to our PSVR 2 price guide for a full look at how much the new headset will set you back by.

You can also read up on our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a complete look over all the confirmed titles for the VR device so far. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.