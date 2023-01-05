PSVR 2 getting 30+ games in launch window, including Gran Turismo 7

Over 30 PSVR 2 games are on track for the launch window, including Gran Turismo 7.

Sony just announced the news yesterday at the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas. When the PSVR 2 launches next month in February, it'll be followed relatively closely by over 30 games, one of which will be Gran Turismo 7, available as a free PSVR 2 upgrade for all current owners of the racing game.

Big PlayStation VR2 news from today’s CES keynote:☑️ 30+ games on track for launch window☑️ Gran Turismo 7 free PS VR2 upgrade at launch☑️ Beat Saber in development☑️ Pre-order PS VR2: https://t.co/P9ktB1htgV pic.twitter.com/Hl0kTl0KSbJanuary 5, 2023 See more

Additionally, the announcements rounded out with Beat Saber coming to the PSVR 2 at some point in the future. We don't currently know when the hectic rhythm game will eventually make its way to the VR headset though, with Sony merely acknowledging that a port is "in development."

We're beginning to get a good idea of the PSVR 2's launch line-up. We now know that Gran Turismo 7 will be there on day one for the headset, as will the VR version of Resident Evil Village which, alongside Polyphony Digital's racing game, will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the base game.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is effectively serving as the big PSVR 2 launch exclusive though, arriving with the headset on day one alongside the two aforementioned titles. This spin-off doesn't have Aloy in the starring role, but Sony previously confirmed that the heroine will be appearing as a supporting character instead.

The PSVR 2 launches next month on February 22, 2023. Head over to our PSVR 2 price guide for a full look at how much the new headset will set you back by.

