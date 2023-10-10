PSVR 2 gets its first discount on Prime Day - just as Meta Quest 3 hits the shelves

October 10 2023 is a busy day for VR enthusiasts. Not only does the hotly anticipated Meta Quest 3 launch today but with Prime Day running at the same time, there's a slew of VR accessories to be had for cheaper if you already own a headset. 

As if that wasn't enough, PSVR 2, which launched in February, has finally seen its first major discount in the US thanks to Prime Day. Down from its price of $549.99 in the US, it's now only $509.15 at Amazon. This discount also stands in the UK, where it's down from £529.99 to £513.66 at Amazon.

Annoyingly, the Horizon bundle is not discounted, but seeing as the higher-spec 512GB model of the Quest 3 costs $649.99 / £619.99, you're getting a bit of a bargain here if you already own a PS5. Perhaps more comparably, the dinkier 128GB Quest 3 costs $499.99 / £479.99, so if you were torn on which device to go for before today, this deal makes things a lot harder. 

In our Meta Quest 3 review, I found that while it's a great headset that builds upon the legacy of the Quest 2, I do think PSVR2 actually offers a higher-end VR gaming experience thanks to its superior controllers, OLED display, and next-gen eye-tracking. So in our eyes, the best VR headset for gaming overall is still PlayStation's. 

It's hard to imagine these discounts come only as a result of Prime Day. Sony has made it clear it's putting support into its latest VR outing, and with moves like this it sure seems like it's willing to throw some punches at the competition when it comes to sales. 

It's worth noting that if you don't already own a PS5, a Meta Quest headset will probably be better value for you. Whether you go for the new Quest 3 or an older Quest 2, there are tons of Prime Day Meta Quest deals to be aware of. 

More than that, Prime Day gaming deals are plentiful, so if you're on the hunt for more gaming accessories and hardware on the cheap, check out our coverage.

