PSA: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty bundles on PS5 aren't getting a pre-load

If you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty together on PS5, you unfortunately won't be able to pre-load the bundle.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red just announced the news via an update earlier today, September 25. While regular PS5 users who purchased Phantom Liberty independently of Cyberpunk 2077 can now pre-load the expansion, there's sadly no such luck for those who purchased the base game and expansion as one bundle.

⚠️Important information for PlayStation 5 gamers — If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing "download" once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a… pic.twitter.com/glld9mPbp1September 25, 2023 See more

So when the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release times roll around, only then will bundle players on PS5 be able to load up both the base game and Phantom Liberty. The expansion weighs in at 33GB for PS5 players, and considering the 2.0 update was a 25GB download, this could well take the entire thing over 100GB in total.

Additionally, the "pre-order Quadra may not be available for PlayStation at first," when bundle players first boot up Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty tomorrow, September 26. The Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" vehicle is a pre-order vehicle that you can only get if you pre-order the expansion or the bundle, on either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

We gave CD Projekt Red's new expansion a glowing four and a half stars out of five in our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review. We praised the expansion as "the culmination of CD Projekt Red's efforts to right the wrongs of a challenging launch, adding that Phantom Liberty is "Cyberpunk 2077 at its best."

