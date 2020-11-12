PS5 vs Xbox Series X performance broken down in Devil May Cry 5 side-by-side video

The first direct performance comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X is here, thanks to their respective versions of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

Devil May Cry 5 originally came out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in March 2019, so it isn't a next-gen native game. However, its special edition is an ideal cross-platform title for testing out how the next-gen consoles fare in comparison with one another, especially with the way it breaks out its individual graphics options for frame rate and ray tracing - and Digital Foundry runs through them all in its extensive, side-by-side testing video.

Devil May Cry 5 SE seems to look equally good on both consoles from a graphical, still-image perspective. The differences come in frame rate across each mode, with PS5 performing better in some scenarios and Xbox Series X in others.

For starters, the 4K native graphics mode seems to give a slight edge to Xbox Series X in terms of framerate, with both consoles hovering around 90 FPS in typical combat scenes. Switch over to high framerate mode and the lead reverses, with PS5 slightly outdoing Xbox Series X as both consoles regularly exceed 100 FPS. The Xbox Series X version also seems to suffer from unusual frame rate dips in certain scenarios, which Digital Foundry speculates may be related to an API issue holding back otherwise smooth performance.

In ray tracing performance mode, which drops the resolution to 1080p to keep frame rates up while improving light and shadow effects, Xbox once again takes a slight lead, though they're very comparable overall. That's also the case for ray tracing quality mode, which sacrifices framerate to run raytracing at 4K resolution.

Developers still have a lot to learn about how to extract the best possible performance from each console, so it will be exciting to see how direct comparisons like these keep shaping up in the months and years ahead.