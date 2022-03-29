This PS5 SSD deal sees the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB return to a lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals currently feature the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB heatsink model returning to its lowest ever price today that we've seen it listed for.

You can get your hands on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with heatsink for only $299.99 (was $370) for a full $70 off the MSRP. This is a price point that we've previously observed throughout February, however, the drive did jump back up to $320, so it was short-lived. Now, you have the opportunity to take advantage of that lowest recorded price once again.

Also of note is the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with heatsink which is just a couple of dollars shy of its lowest ever price at $169.99 (was $250) as well. Despite being cheaper in the past, we've seen this variant jump up to the $190 mark throughout most of 2022 so far, so you're getting an extra $20 off here, too.

The Samsung 980 Pro is not only one of the best PS5 SSDs but also one of the best SSDs for gaming in a PC context, too, and this is because of the incredible sequential performance onboard. Taking full advantage of its Gen 4.0 NVMe prowess, this solid-state drive outputs a maximum of 7,000 MB/s read and 5,100 MB/s write, making it ideal for your Sony console or best gaming PC.

For those of you wondering whether or not this particular drive still has what it takes to thrive in 2022, our recent Samsung 980 Pro review proves that this model stands the test of time, we said the: "Samsung 980 Pro is still right near the top and gold standard-level for PCIe Gen 4 contenders". We're confident in recommending this unit to anyone who wants to give themselves substantial overhead for their game libraries on either PS5 or PC.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink 2TB | $370 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $70; lowest ever price - While we have seen this rate before on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB model, this is the cheapest rate we're able to verify. This is perhaps the most premium and sought-after PS5 SSD so getting it for such exceptional value is an opportunity to get a market leader that doesn't come around too often.



Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink 1TB | $250 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - While not quite the historic lowest ever rate, having been $4 cheaper in the past, this is still a fantastic rate on an aggressively priced Gen 4 drive for your console. We've witnessed the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB selling for $190 several times this year, so you're getting an extra $20 off today however thin you slice it.



Given how big many of the best PS5 games are, you will be effectively giving yourself close to 3x the amount of storage that's available on PS5 out of the box, all without the need of purchasing a DIY heatsink or heat spreader.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Cast a wider net with more PS5 SSD deals courtesy of our price comparison technology, with the best rates on all our favorite models.

Make the most out of your new console with the best PS5 accessories, best PS5 headsets, and best TV for PS5.