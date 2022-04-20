This PS5 SSD deal sees a $60 saving on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB heatsink model

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with heatsink at just $169.99 (was $230).

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs and today can be yours for a very competitive rate. While this particular Gen 4 1TB drive has been a few dollars cheaper in the past, it's worth pointing out that this model has also hovered around the $180 - $190 range throughout the last month or two meaning you're saving a minimum of an extra $10 here today. That's what makes this PS5 SSD so worthwhile as it's a stellar opportunity to invest in one of the best for less.

This variant of the Samsung 980 Pro comes with its own cooling solution meaning that there's no need for one of the best PS5 heatsinks with this model. All you need to do is open up the PS5's M.2 internal SSD slot, slide the drive inside, and you're away. You've now more than doubled your overall capacity ready for all the latest games, and saved a fair few dollars with this PS5 SSD deal to spend on new titles instead.

As far as the best SSDs for gaming are concerned, very little can rival what the Samsung 980 can do, especially when inside your console. With the sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s read speeds, this NVMe drive more than exceeds the necessary requirements of the system.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Samsung 980 1TB with heatsink | $230 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - While the Samsung 980 1TB with heatsink has been a few dollars cheaper in the past, this is still a stellar rate on one of the top-performing Gen 4 drives. The price has previously risen in the last few weeks to between the $180 - $190 mark, so you're saving an extra $10 here at the very least.



In our recent Samsung 980 Pro review we said that it was: "still right near the top and gold standard-level for PCIe Gen 4 contenders" so we're comfortable in recommending this PS5 SSD to anyone after one of the best drives at a great price.

