PS5 pre-orders from Amazon may not arrive on release day

If you were one of the lucky ones who managed to secure a PS5 pre-order on Amazon, you still may not receive the console on its November 12 release day.

Amazon has just informed me I may not receive my PlayStation 5 pre-order on release day due to “high demand.” pic.twitter.com/3S1ZqmhWKaSeptember 18, 2020

Geoff Keighley is one of many who took to Twitter to share the email from Amazon.com, which reads "We're contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand." It then details how to track the shipment status of your order, which can be found under Your Orders on Amazon.com. The email signs off with a bizarrely tone deaf "We look forward to seeing you again soon."

While there are other sites offering PS5 pre-orders , you'd be hard pressed to find one that has any currently in stock. When they do appear, they do so briefly, and are gone faster than you can say "8K." Best Buy, Target, Amazon, GameStop - at the time of publication there isn't a single PS5 standard or digital edition in stock, just some form of a "coming soon" verbiage. We'll keep you updated on when pre-orders are available, so stay tuned.

As we previously reported , Sony has vehemently denied any PS5 production cuts, stating the number of consoles was not reduced due a chip shortage. Still, it seems like supply may be an ongoing issue, if the aforementioned Amazon email is to be trusted.

But, consider the words of our very own Josh West - if you couldn't pre-order a PS5, you have until 2021 before the console "really starts delivering." Plus, Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for PS4, so you'll be able to play two big upcoming games without securing the next-gen console. You can rest (somewhat) easy.