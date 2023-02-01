PS5 players theorize the Metallic Red and Gray DualSense controllers are on the way after website leak

PS5 players think more DualSense controller colour options are on the way after two new colours were quietly added to the PlayStation website.

As spotted by a Reddit user (opens in new tab) (via Push Square (opens in new tab)), if you head on over to PlayStation's DualSense warranty website (opens in new tab) and fill out your details, you'll be presented with a dropdown menu that will ask you to select which PS5 controller it is you have. Along with the known options - such as Nova Pink, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, and more - there are now two other options for users to select: Metallic Red and Metallic Gray.

What's interesting about this is that there is no Metallic Red or Metallic Gray DualSense, at least not right now. As explained in the Reddit post, it looks like this option was added quite a while ago as the person who shared the find has said they spotted it "months ago" and thought it was an error. However, it's still on the site all this time later - suggesting that it could have been added by Sony on purpose.

If this turns out to be true, and we will soon be getting Metallic Gray and Metallic Red controllers, there's always a chance we'll get some matching console face plates, just like the controllers that came before it. As always though, it's best to take all of this with a grain of salt until we hear from PlayStation itself.

The last PS5 controller we got was the DualSense Edge , which released just last month and costs players a whopping $199.99/£209.99 - that's a lot more than the regular DualSense that ranges from $70 - $75/£60 - £65 depending on the design. There's a good reason why this new controller costs so much money though. Dubbed PlayStation's answer to Xbox's Elite controller, the DualSense Edge allows players to completely customize their controller with a range of features and accessories.