PS5 games are up to 67% off including The Quarry and Elden Ring

The cheapest offer in today's PS5 deals is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at $19.99 (opens in new tab). Working out at 67% off, it's a big saving of $40 compared to the usual price of $59.99. The action game might be free on PS Plus Extra but if you prefer physical copies, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Smaller discounts are also available on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (now $49.99, was $69.99 (opens in new tab)) and The Quarry (now $49.99, was $69.99 (opens in new tab)), both $20 or 29% off. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the older of the two and has been cheaper in the past ($39.99 in July) but it's a great action platformer and looks gorgeous. The Quarry only came out in June but it was slightly cheaper earlier in August at $47.00, and likely to appeal to horror fans.

There's also heavy hitter, Elden Ring . Normally priced at $59.99, it's down to $49.94 (opens in new tab) or just over $10 off today. It may sound modest but that's the lowest price we've seen so far. One of the best games in years, it's a bargain as you'll be playing it for hundreds of hours thanks to the huge world available to explore.

Finally, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is $39.99 reduced from $49.99 (opens in new tab). This is the Deluxe Edition, so you get some in-game goodies plus the official digital soundtrack, and a sticker sheet. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been lower in the past with a drop to $34.99 in July.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - The lowest price yet for Guardians of the Galaxy, thanks to a $40 discount. It's free via PS Plus but if you prefer physical copies, this is a bargain.



(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart showcases how great the PS5 looks, as well as how well haptic feedback works. This might not be its lowest price ever but $20 off is still good.



(opens in new tab) Kena: Bridge of Spirits | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been cheaper in the past, but a modest $6 discount could be what piques your interest if you're looking for a new world to explore.



(opens in new tab) The Quarry | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A recent release, there have been a few PS5 deals for The Quarry recently but this brings it close to its cheapest ever price, and is sure to attract horror fans.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The lowest price ever for one of the best games ever made, Elden Ring is truly tremendous value right now compared to previous discounts.



