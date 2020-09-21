PS5 digital edition stock lower than standard model

A new report claims that there is significantly lower stock of the all-digital version of the PS5.

Eurogamer has spoken to multiple sources at major UK retailers. One source claims that stock of the standard PS5 outweighed the all-digital PS5 by 75 percent to 25 percent, but other sources claimed the ratio was even higher, potentially around 80 percent to 20 percent.

Over the weekend, PlayStation head Jim Ryan commented on the PS5 stock ratio. "The ratio between the Digital Edition and the disc drive model is currently something we cannot disclose at this time," Ryan said in an interview with AV Watch (as translated by VideoGamesChronicle). "We cannot give specific information on numbers, but we can say that we plan to produce the necessary number of units to meet the demand for that model type."

As you might expect, the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 retails for a cheaper price point than that of the standard console. The standard version of the PS5 will cost you $499/£449, while the disc-less, all-digital version of the console will set you back $399/£359.

