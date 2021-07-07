PS4 Pride Month 2021 themes are still available through download codes

PlayStation Pride themes for 2021 are now available to download in multiple regions around the world.

If you missed it, Pride Month took place last month around the world in June 2021, and PlayStation apparently snuck out a Pride theme for PS4 users to download. Just below, you can see the discovery of the Pride theme through a helpful tweet from user Cade Peterson, along with the download codes that will let you claim the Pride theme in multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

In case you didn't discover it (no one seems to have), here's the PSN codes for this year's Pride theme. Enjoy. (no idea when they expire)Americans GBX2-ELNK-R5KEEurope XQF7-9JN4-3NQMJapan CKDB-GDN3-637BKorea PDJR-T6NH-B49QOther Asian countries and regions DQM5-2LNC-T6KL pic.twitter.com/H3HOXwUmVZJuly 5, 2021 See more

As the user notes, no one seems to have been aware of the Pride themes from PlayStation in 2021. The release of the new theme for users to download seems to have largely flown under the radar, with no formal announcement from PlayStation or Sony. You'd be forgiven for having missed the new theme from PlayStation entirely.

If you're unaware though, the Pride theme can only be download and utilized on the PS4 or PS4 Pro consoles. This is because the PS5 doesn't use themes at all, instead opting for a background that changes depending on the icon of the game you're hovering over on the console's home screen. It's a slight shame that themes are a thing of the past when it comes to PlayStation's next-gen console, but it's still nice to see Sony releasing new themes for their last-gen console.

All throughout June 2021, games have been celebrating Pride Month in various different ways. Apex Legends introduced a new Pride-themed badge that you can apply to your profile, for example, while Xbox actually unveiled a brilliant-looking Xbox Series X controller in celebration of Pride Month. Unfortunately, the new controller from Xbox actually isn't available to purchase, and was only sent out to influencers and press as a promotional item instead.

For more in-depth pieces from the Gamesradar editorial team on Pride Month's relationship with various games, you can head over to our write-up on Pride Month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or our fantastic feature on how The Sims and Mass Effect help suss out one writer's sexuality.

