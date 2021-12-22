PS Plus games for January reportedly including Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic, and more

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 have seemingly leaked online.

As ever, the new information comes by way of French forum site DeaLabs. This time around, the site is claiming that Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic will be making their way to the PS Plus subscription service for next month in January 2022.

In all, that's a pretty solid line up of games. You will need to have a familiarity with Persona 5 to properly enjoy Persona 5 Strikers, since it's a sort-of sequel in a hack-and-slash formula and sadly not a football spin-off like our news editor assumed, but co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic and fast-paced racing sim Dirt 5 are primed to give players some excellent gameplay with no knowledge required.

We alluded to it previously, but if this new report is accurate, it'll mark the fifth month in a row that DeaLabs has successfully leaked the PS Plus games for the following month. This all started back in August earlier this year, when the forum-based site exploded out of nowhere to proclaim that Overcooked! All You Can Eat and two other games would be joining the subscription service for September 2021.

DeaLabs didn't stop there, accurately leaking the PS Plus Games for October, November, and December right after one another. The new information from DeaLabs usually makes its way online just a few days before Sony unveils the PS Plus games for the forthcoming month, so look for confirmation of the three new games within the next few days or so.

