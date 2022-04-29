Prime Day gift card deals - what to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day gift card deals aren't too far away now with offers likely to be rolling in to cover all of your gaming needs. While far from the deepest or most exciting discounts offered in the 48-hour sales events, there's a good chance to save some extra dollars that you can spend in your preferred digital storefront.

While the biggest Prime Day gift card deal of last year was reserved for Amazon itself, we historically find discounts on the likes of PlayStation and Xbox's online stores too. We generally see the savings scale with the value of the cards, so the larger the sum on the prepaid code, the deeper the overall discount will be. This means you're going to get the most value for money when bumping your budget up, especially when the likes of up to 10% off are in operation.

We are not sure of the specific date and time that Prime Day is happening this year, but, we can tell you that it's taking place in July. Should you want to keep an eye out for gaming deals when the fabled day rolls around, we're also keeping track of the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals, too.

When will Prime Day gift card deals start? Amazon has recently confirmed that Prime Day will take place in July. However, we do not yet have a specific date. The news was announced during the retailer's Q1 2022 earnings report. Given that Prime Day has historically happened in the middle of the month, and always occurs on a Monday, this would mean the Prime Day gift card deals are likely slated for either the 11th or the 18th of July.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day gift card deals? An Amazon Prime membership is the best way to make sure that you don't miss out on any of the Prime Day gift card deals, especially when relating back to the retailer's own storefront. Fortunately, there's a 30-day free trial available which grants you full access to all the benefits afforded by the service, including next-day delivery and the Prime Video platform just to name a few.

Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

Unless specifically timed, an Amazon Prime free trial is unlikely to see you through the Prime Day gift card deals. However, priced at $14.99 / £7.99 a month, the monthly subscription will ensure that you're at the forefront of all the latest offers as soon as July comes around.



What will Amazon Prime Day gift card deals look like in 2022? Thinking back on the winter sales events gives us a more encompassing view of the kind of discounts to expect during the Amazon Prime Day gift card deals as the time frame is far more recent. For instance, last year, we saw minor savings on most gamer-centric gift card values on the world's largest online retailer. As an example, the Xbox Gift Cards were 10% off over the Black Friday period for a limited time. You could get yourself a $50 Xbox gift card for $45, as well as a $100 gift card for $90, so the value was scaled with the amount of money put down. It's not just the digital store vouchers that have enjoyed discounts over this period. The same can be said for the likes of Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus as well. One of the better-value deals we've seen is 3 Months Xbox Live Gold available for around the $16 mark (was $25), giving a $9 discount. Over with Sony's systems, last year you could get your hands on a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $45 (was $60) which saved you $15. It's a similar story with gift cards relating to Nintendo, too. This year alone, we've witnessed the $50 Nintendo eShop gift card available for $44.99 (saving you 10%), with 10% off also happening historically with both the $10 and $20 values, too. Based on these experiences, we're anticipating that many gaming gift cards will enjoy 10% off their face value rates when Prime Day comes around again. It's looking like the better value, however, is going to be with memberships through the likes of Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus, though.

What happened during last year's Prime Day gift card deals? Arguably the largest Amazon Prime gift card deal from last year was the free additional $10 given to those who purchased a $40 Amazon gift card, rounding your total up to $50 for the same price as the former. You needed to use the code "GIFTFORPD21" at checkout in order to receive this gift card deal, so we're hoping that a similar promotion runs this year to give people a little extra towards their deals shopping.

Last year's Amazon Prime gift card deals

$50 Amazon Gift Card | $50 $40 at Amazon

Save $10 with code: "GIFTFORPD21" - This was one of the most talked-about offers available in the Prime Day gift card deals of last year for good reason. You got an extra 20% free when getting a gift card to use on Amazon's storefront.



PlayStation Plus (12 months) | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This gift card deal saw a good chunk of change knocked off the annual PlayStation Plus subscription last year. Considering a month's worth will cost you $9.99, you essentially got an extra month for free here.



