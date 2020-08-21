Preview of mysterious Image series Crossover asks who is more real - us or Superman?

Image Comics has released a glimpse at some interior pages from writer Donny Cates and artists Geoff Shaw and Dee Cunniffe's mysterious creator-owned title Crossover. And right off the bat, they're setting the stage that in this world, anything is possible – including calling out one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world.

"Who is more real? Us, or Superman?" asks the narration of the pages, name checking DC's iconic superhero. In the world of Crossover, comic book superheroes have entered a world that reflects our own, causing devastation and questions of existential crisis.

"Is it still cool to walk down the street in a Superman shirt in a world like that?" Cates asked when the series was revealed during the Comic-Con International: San Diego online event earlier this summer.

"The book's called Crossover for a reason," Cates explained, revealing that the main character is a Direct Market comic book retailer – and that issue #6 will hold what he calls a "historic" comic book sequence related to that idea.

Beyond its one-of-a-kind concept, Crossover apparently necessitated the creation of some brand new visual ideas – things Cates says he hasn't seen in a comic book before – to show the interaction of multiple realities in a striking way.

As for who the pre-existing characters that will appear, Cates can't say – but hints coyly that some recognizable Image Comics characters may appear. Given images of Mike Allred's Madman, Cates and Shaw's God Country, and more appear on the variant cover of Crossover #1 - not to mention the metatextual Superman name check - there may be some hints at what's to come.

Crossover #1 is due out November 4.

