Prepare for a new Nintendo Indie World Showcase this week

Nintendo is holding another Indie World Showcase later this week which is set to contain roughly 25 minutes of information.

Following on from the last Indie World Direct we had in May 2022, Nintendo has announced another one for Wednesday, November 9 at 9AM PT / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT.

To tune in and watch live, you can either head to the Indie World page on the Nintendo website (opens in new tab) or to the official Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Better yet, you can always bookmark this story and come back at the time listed above to watch via the video embedded below.

It's difficult to predict what games are likely to appear during this week's showcase as they often range from Switch ports of beloved indie games to brand-new releases, not to mention DLC and major updates. The last Indie World Showcase featured a ton of exciting games, including the Monster Train-like Wildfrost , the fast-paced shooter Gunbrella , a Switch release for the musical biopic game We Are OFK , as well as indie hit Cult of the Lamb .

This is technically the fourth month in a row that we've been treated to some kind of Nintendo Direct. Last month we had the Super Mario Movie Direct which, while not a traditional Nintendo Direct, still got a lot of fans excited about the upcoming movie. Before that, we saw a standard Nintendo Direct in September which gave us more info about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . We've also had a number of game-specific shows such as the Splatoon 3 Direct and Pokemon Presents.