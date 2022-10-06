How to watch the Super Mario movie Nintendo Direct

Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Direct focusing on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

In case you missed it, Nintendo is putting on a whole Direct dedicated to the Chris Pratt-led Mario movie, and that means we're finally getting the adaptation's first trailer. Up until now, we've only heard casting news and seen a teaser poster featuring a controversially ass-less Mario, so it'll be good to see more.

Here's how to watch the Mario movie Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct kicks off today, October 6 at 4:05pm EDT/1:05pm PDT/9:05pm BST. It isn't clear how long it'll last or whether we'll learn anything new about the movie, but it's safe to expect a good deal of footage as it's being billed as a proper trailer and not just a teaser. The event will be streamed directly from Nintendo's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, but why not save yourself a click and just hit play on the embed just above?

As we mentioned before, this will be your chance to catch the Mario movie's world premiere as it goes live. Expect to see Pratt's interpretation of the iconic plumber and potentially other characters including Charlie Day's Luigi, Jack Black's Bowser, Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key's Toad, or Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach. One thing we won't be seeing, Nintendo has confirmed, is anything related to video games.

The Super Mario movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Can the new Mario movie overcome the shadow of the notoriously bad '90s adaptation and join the ranks of the best video game movies ever? Time will tell.