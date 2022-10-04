Nintendo Direct about the Mario movie hits this week

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct set to broadcast on October 6, all about the Super Mario Bros. movie.

"Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured)," the company says in a tweet (opens in new tab).

The tweet also includes an image featuring Mario looking at a town populated with Toads. It's similar to the towns featured in Mario RPGs. There's an antiques store populated with items like the Super Mario Bros. 3 music box and a Yoshi egg. One Toad is wearing a backpack similar to that of Captain Toad. Another is carrying home a Cheep Cheep in a bag, as if it's going to go into an aquarium.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbeOctober 4, 2022 See more

In the far distance, we can see Peach's castle, and a number of floating islands that look similar to the worlds of Super Mario Galaxy. The image is extremely dense, and there are sure to be plenty more Easter eggs buried in the background.

Curiously, the tweet refers to this as 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' all in title case, hinting that this is, indeed, the final title of the film.

The Direct coincides with the premiere of the Mario movie's trailer at New York Comic Con on October 6 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. The movie is set to be released on April 7, 2023.

Here's hoping we have a new contender for our list of the best video game movies of all time.