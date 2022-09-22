The first Mario movie trailer debuts at New York Comic Con

We will finally get our first real look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, as a teaser trailer is set to debut at New York Comic Con in October.

The trailer will debut on October 6 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST, according to a tweet (opens in new tab) from New York Comic Con. The message is not specific about exactly where the trailer will debut, but you can safely expect it to be all over the internet shortly after that premiere time.

This is specifically billed as a "teaser trailer," so don't necessarily expect much of the film to be revealed here. Hopefully, at least, we'll finally hear what Chris Pratt's Mario voice sounds like.

If you've not been keeping up with the Mario movie, it's an animated film being produced by Illumination, the company behind movies like Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sing. The movie's replacing got a star-studded cast voicing the iconic game characters, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The film, which still does not have an official title, was previously due to launch on December 21 2022, but is now set to be released on April 7, 2023. The movie's being written by Matthew Fogel, who previously wrote the screenplay for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

As you'd expect, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri is quite excited about the movie. Earlier this year, he said "now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love [Chris Pratt's] performance as Mario."

