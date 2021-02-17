Predator hunts Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and more in May variant covers

Predator is coming to Marvel Comics in new stories and almost certainly collections of its library of decades of Dark Horse Comics later in 2021 and kicking things off in May will be a series of variant covers pitting the intergalactic hunters-gladiators against Marvel superheroes.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26 variant cover by Mattia De Iulis (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For the first time ever, fans will get to witness their favorite Marvel superheroes in epic showdowns with the iconic and terrifying Predator in action-packed artwork crafted by the industry's top talents including Cory Smith, Superlog, Junggeun Yoon, Juan José Ryp, Mattia De Iulis, and Chris Sprouse," reads Marvel's announcement.

The iconic sci-fi property landed at Disney and therefore its comic book license landed at Marvel along with Aliens franchise when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's film assets.

"Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the remorseless alien killer has invaded pop culture in film, comic books, video games, and more," continues Marvel's announcement.

"Now, locked in combat with Marvel's greatest heroes from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, the Predator begins a new conquest. Capturing the horrifying, unforgiving nature of Predator with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, these outstanding covers are sure to capture the imagination of both Marvel and Predator fans as they prepare for what’s next to come."

Marvel has revealed the following six covers and their on-sale dates and will reveal more in the coming weeks.

Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Cory Smith (May 5)

Fantastic Four #32 by Superlog and Spider-Woman #12 by Juan José Ryp (May 12)

The Mighty Valkyries #2 by Junggeun Yoon and Guardians of the Galaxy #14 by Chris Sprouse (May 19)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26 by Mattia De Iulis (May 26).

They're not actually in the Marvel Universe ... yet, but maybe someday Predator will be counted among the best Marvel villains of all time.