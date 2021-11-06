Pokémon TCG Live delayed to 2022

The Pokémon Company has confirmed it's pushing back the release date of its upcoming Pokémon TCG Live to ensure players get "a more polished experience".

In a series of tweets, the game's official Twitter account revealed that as a result of the extra time, the mobile soft launch in Canada and the global beta "have been shifted to 2022".

"To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," the company explained.

"We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live."

To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022.We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.November 4, 2021 See more

The thread also explained that whilst some players "may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products", the cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online while Pokémon TCG Live is "not available" (thanks, NME).

ICYMI, Pokemon TCG Live was announced back in September and is the next online version of the fan-favorite Pokemon Trading Card Game.

According to The Pokémon Company, it will be a new and improved series, offering players the chance to build decks and battle rivals via their smart devices, as well as PC and Mac. Naturally, as the result of the delay, players that had been hoping to participate in the open beta that had been planned for later this year will have to wait for a wee while longer until dates are firmed up.

If you're a lapsed Pokémon TCG Online and are wondering what's happening to it, The Pokémon Company confirmed the game will shut down in the leadup to Live's arrival, but a date has yet to be set.

However, all the cards from the Sword & Shield series and select expansions from Sun & Moon will transfer over and be playable at launch, while "many" accessories like coins, card sleeves, and deck boxes will be transferable, too. Check out the official FAQ for the full details of what will transfer over to Live and what won't.

If you're in the mood for more collecting and battling, check out our guide to the best Pokemon games.