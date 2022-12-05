Pokemon Scarlet and Violet passive farming tip lets trainers be lazy

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player has shared a game-changing tip that allows trainers to passively farm XP and level up their Pokemon with minimal effort.

As shared on TikTok by NerdyNineTales (opens in new tab) (with help from YouTuber Dan Berr (opens in new tab)), there's actually a way to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet whilst also doing other things like watching TV or scrolling through your phone. Just like the video shows, all players need to do is head to a specific part of the map and auto-battle a bunch of Golduck.

More specifically, players need to head to the area located to the left of Fury Falls on Scarlet and Violet's map. Once here, you'll find a pit full of Golduck just waiting to be fought by your lead Pokemon. The Pokemon you use is up to you however the video's creator suggests using Meowscarada or Flapple for the best results.

Once your Pokemon of choice is auto-battling the Golduck, players should jump up onto the edge of the pit and watch from a distance. This should result in your Pokemon continually knocking out the Golduck and racking up that XP for you, all while you're busy doing other things.

There is a slight catch to this method though, although mostly a "passive" technique, occasionally players will need to reset their Pokemon to get it working again. This is still much more laid back than a regular battle though and still allows for some uninterrupted Netflix watching.

This isn't the first person to find a loophole in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since its release last month. Just recently, another player shared their technique for cheesing Ditto raids with their worst Pokemon . Another sneaky individual has also found an easy way to earn Let's Go steps - by doing fewer steps.