Pokemon Presents confirmed for next week with 20 mins worth of news

The Pokemon Company is hosting another Pokemon Presents next week, guaranteed to feature 20 minutes worth of "exciting" news.

As announced via the official Twitter account, we're getting another Pokemon Presents showcase on February 27, 2023 - also known as Pokemon Day. There are lots of things that could come out of this livestream as we've already been promised "about 20 minutes of exciting Pokemon news" in honour of Pokemon Day 2023.

To tune in live, fans should head to the official Pokemon YouTube channel (opens in new tab) at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8February 21, 2023

Speaking of Pokemon Day, last week it was spotted that a new website had been launched in honour of the annual fan event. Although the website looks pretty ordinary on the surface, a datamine of the new site did reveal a mention of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon developer Spike Chunsoft.

Now, we're not saying that a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game is set to be revealed , but considering this is the second time the spin-off game has been mentioned recently (the first being in the form of an email from Nintendo ), we wouldn't be surprised if it did make an appearance during next week's event.

In terms of some probably less likely but still plausible predictions, fans are holding out hope for some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC - which would be pretty impressive to see from developer Game Freak considering the base game was only released last November.

There's also a lot of speculation surrounding the recently launched Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy/GBA expansions which, as of right now, are lacking a lot of classic Pokemon titles like Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Gold/Silver, Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire, and more.