Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a secret modern-day room that was cut from the game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a modern-day room which is only accessible via jumping into the game’s code.

As spotted by VGC , YouTuber Faz Faz shared the room on their channel after it was discovered by DeepGameResearch on Twitter. From the video we can see that it contains modern-day furnishings - in comparison to the kind found in the Hisui region - such as a flat-screen TV, laptop, bean bag, and even the Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu-themed Nintendo Switch console.

It’s not clear where this room came from or what it was originally put in the game for. It’s possible that it was meant to be part of the final version of Pokemon Legends: Arceus - perhaps before players are transported back in time to the Hisui region - and was cut, or even more of a stretch, it could have been left in there on purpose for rumoured DLC reasons.

There’s been rumours about some Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC ever since the game was released just a few weeks ago. According to one leaker, fans should keep an eye out for a DLC announcement as soon as April, however with no official word from Nintendo or Game Freak, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and expectations low for this potential announcement.

Although in this case the room was found via datamining, there's still been a number of clever discoveries made by Pokemon fans since the game’s release. Just a few days ago, one fan noticed a potential reference to Chinese mythology within Magikarp and Gyarados’ waterfall locations . Not only this, but another fan discovered that Pokemon Legends: Arceus hides a Diamond and Pearl lore callback in plain sight.