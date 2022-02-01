How to catch Enamorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Where to find the final Legendary for the Incarnate Forces of Hisui quest

Catching Enamorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
If you're looking up how to catch Enamorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the you - like me - have been blindsided by darling Cogita throwing a curve ball for completing Request 94 - Incarnate Forces of Hisui. 

That's right, after you're done catching Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Cogita will ask you to catch the fourth Legendary in this set - Enamous. Supposedly due to signal the start of spring, Enamorus feels more like a Valentiine's Day Pokemon to us, but it again requires going to a specific part of the Hisui region to catch. And catch it you will, otherwise you'll have an annoying little Legendary gap in your Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex.

Catching Enamorus is - thankfully - the last part of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus request 94, and to find it you'll need to head to the Scarlet Bog in the Crimson Mirelands.

You'll find Enamorus zooming around here between the muddy bog pools, also cloaked in the same tornado-esque barrier as its siblings. Our advice would be to either get on Wyrdeer so you can get close enough to it to hit it first with an item, and then a Pokemon to trigger the battle. Or, use smoke bombs to hide yourself as you make a stealthy approach, before doing the item / Pokemon combo from closer range. 

Once you've caught it, you'll then have to complete the Pokedex entry for Enamorus to finally tick this request off for good. As a reward you'll receive the item Reveal Glass, which will let you transform all four of these Legendary Pokemon into their true form.

