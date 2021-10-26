Pokemon Legends Arceus' cute new Pokemon was born out of spite and shoots pure hatred

Pokemon Legends Arceus has debuted a new trailer formally introducing the new Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark, and their backstories are surprisingly tragic for a Pokemon game.

You can check out the gameplay trailer above, which shows off the new Pokemon's attacks, but it's in the official written lore that you learn the dark history behind these deceptively cute critters.

For example, Hisuian Zorua is a Normal/Ghost-type categorized as a Spiteful Fox Pokemon, and lord it's easy to see why. According to PokeLore, these Zorua were forced into the Hisui region by humans fearful of their ability to project illusions outward. Then, the Zorua died, presumably due to the unforgiving climate, and their lingering souls were reborn through their sheer hatred of humans.

Look at the hatred in its eyes. It wants to eat you. (Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Zorua's evolved form, Zoroark, is a Baneful Fox Pokemon. It's described as "ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokemon," and it's able to channel its fury into a frankly horrifying attack.

"The spiteful power emitted from Hisuian Zoroark’s long, writhing fur projects terrifying illusions - and can also inflict physical harm upon foes, damaging their bodies from both inside and out. And the illusions that Zoroark projects have expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror."

So, long story short, as tempting as it might be to go for a cheeky little pet, it's best to respect these Pokemon from a safe distance. Or, when you're ready, beat 'em in battle and catch 'em so they're on your side.

