Good news anime fans, one of Pokémon’s most popular shows is now available to stream on Netflix

After some delays, Pokémon Horizons: The Series is now finally available to stream on Netflix, and it’s already got great reviews.

Based on the Ninth Pokémon generation games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the show features a brand new storyline following dual protagonists and their Pokémon partners as they set to uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

The synopsis from the official site reads: "A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn’t on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

The anime has been receiving great reviews, with Dexerto calling it "a charming refresh," and The Verge adding that the series brings "new energy to the anime franchise by amping up the action and making the larger Pokémon world feel like a more cohesive place."

Our reviewer writes : "Liko might take a while for viewers to warm to, but the new show is an Onix-pected treat for those who might have been all doom and gloom about the series’ on-screen future – this is a warm, fuzzy step into the unknown that will make you feel like a kid again."

However, it hasn't been all plain sailing for fans of the show as US viewers have had to wait for the show to drop, after airing in Japan almost one whole year ago. It was then released in the UK in December 2023.

The US release was previously been set to launch on February 23 but was pushed back to March 7 for an unknown reason. But all good things take time and the show is finally ready to watch on the streamer, so what are you waiting for?