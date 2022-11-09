Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day start time and how to get Shiny Teddiursa

The Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day is almost here, and not only will it give trainers the best chance at getting a Shiny Teddiursa and Ursaring yet, but it’ll also introduce its other evolution into the game.

Ursaluna is the evolved form of Ursaring that was introduced in the Pokemon Legends Arceus game and allows for a more powerful bear Pokemon for trainers to use in battle.

There’s a lot trainers can do during the Teddiursa Community Day in Pokemon Go, and this guide breaks it all down for them.

Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day Start Time

The Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day event begins Saturday, November 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Some aspects of the event will go past the 5 p.m. end time, so continue reading for more information.

How to catch Shiny Teddiursa in Pokemon Go

As with every Community Day, the spotlight Pokemon – in this case, Teddiursa – will appear in the wild more frequently. The event will increase the chance of finding a Shiny Teddiursa in the wild, but it’s not guaranteed.

The trick is to encounter as many Teddiursa as possible and odds are you’ll eventually encounter at least one.

To encounter as many Teddiursa as you can, trainers will need to get out and walk in their area. Groups of Teddiursa will automatically spawn in certain areas around your avatar, but it’s best to travel as the respawn time is rather high.

The best bet is to travel to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon tend to congregate. It’s also important to use Incense if you have one.

While they are not as effective while standing still, they will attract Teddiursa to your area once it’s used. If you are unable to travel outside, Incense will still attract groups of Teddiursa to your location but it’ll be few and far in between.

Trainers can also battle Ursaring, the evolved form of Teddiursa, in special Four-Star Raids. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, every Raid will house an Ursaring. These battles are a bit more difficult than Three-Star Raids so be sure to have friends with you when battling.

Also, these Raids cannot be accessed by Remote Raid Passes.

Completing a Four-Star Raid battle against Ursaring will cause Teddiursa to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. This is a great way to encounter more Teddiursa even after the event ends.

How to get Ursaluna in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Ursaluna will make its debut during the Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day this Saturday. And while it will be available after the event, this weekend will be the easiest way to obtain one.

Teddiursa takes 50 Candy to evolve into Ursaring. But it’ll take another 100 Candy to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna. But not only that, it’ll need to be a full moon outside to fulfil the requirements to get an Ursaluna.

Luckily for trainers, they will have a guaranteed window to obtain this Normal and Ground-type Pokemon. From Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m. local time until Sunday, November 13 at 6 a.m. local time, a full moon will appear in the skies of Pokemon Go.

After the event, trainers will need to wait for another full moon.

Use your 100 Candy on your Ursaring to get a guaranteed Ursaluna. Not only that, but trainers will also get the Pokemon with the event-exclusive move, High Horsepower. This Ground-type Charged Attack will deal 100 damage in trainer battles and 110 power in Gyms and Raids.

Teddiursa Community Day In-Game Bonuses

During the Teddiursa Community Day event, trainers can enjoy the following in-game bonuses: