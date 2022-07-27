Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event start time, Hisuian Braviary Counters and more

The new Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event will see more Hisuian forms arriving in Pokemon Go from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Trainers already have access to Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode but the other past species are ready to arrive in Pokemon Go.

For a week, trainers will be able to obtain a handful of new Pokemon species to add to their collection and this guide will help them make the most of the Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event.

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event Start Time

The Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokemon Go begins Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Tuesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. local time.

In that time, trainers will be treated with wild encounters of Pokemon found in the Hisui region including Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, HIsuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kriketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor and Croagunk.

Lucky trainers may even find Electabuzz, Magmar, Octillery and Gible in the wild.

How to catch new Hisuian Pokemon in Pokemon Go

There are four new Hisuian Pokemon being added to Pokemon Go during this new event.

Hisuian Qwilfish, Growlithe, Sneasel and Braviary are making their way to Pokemon Go and trainers can obtain in different ways.

Qwilfish will be catchable in the wild and hatching from 7km Eggs obtained from Friend Gifts during the event. Growlithe and Sneasel are exclusive to these Eggs so trainers will need to do a lot of walking to find these rare species.

Hisuian Voltorb, for those who missed out when they first debuted, will be available in the wild and in these 7km Eggs as well.

It’s unclear whether trainers will be able to evolve Qwilfish, Growlithe or Sneasel into their evolutions, but it doesn’t seem likely.

As for Hisuian Braviary, they will only be available via Raids like Alolan Marowak is only available in these battles. We’ll get more into it in the section below.

Hisuian Discoveries Event Research Tasks

As for the various research tasks trainers will be able to complete, there are five different missions to complete that offer Pokemon encounters as a reward.

Here’s the rundown of all the tasks that can be obtained during the latest event.

Pokemon go Hisuian Discoveries Event Research Tasks Task Reward Battle in a raid Mantine Catch 10 Pokemon Psyduck or Magnemite Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to them Clefairy or Petilil Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to them Burmy Win a raid Shinx

Hisuian Braviary Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Psychic and Flying-type Braviary will be making it Pokemon Go debut via a special Raid Day on Sunday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

In those three hours, Braviary will be appearing in Raids for trainers to battle and catch. In that window, trainers will also receive 50 percent more experience for winning Raid Battles, an increased chance to receive Rare Pokemon Go Candy XL from Raids, and they can receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs and up to two hours after.

As for battling Hisuian Braviary, it shouldn’t be too difficult for trainers who prepare. The species is weak to Dark, Ghost, Electric, Rock and Ice-type attacks and there are plenty of options to take it down easily.

Depending on which type you’d want to bring into battle there are a few options.

Dark Type Hisuian Braviary Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Houndoom/Mega Absol Snarl and Crunch/Dark Pulse Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse

Ghost Type Hisuian Braviary Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Houndoom/Mega Absol Snarl and Crunch/Dark Pulse Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse

Electric Type Hisuian Braviary Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Manectric/Mega Ampharos Charge Beam and Wild Charge/Thunder Magnezone Spark and Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Ice Type Hisuian Braviary Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard and Avalanche

Other Raids during the event will include the following Pokemon: