Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos guide, start time and how to catch a special Duskull

The Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos will put even more spooky pokemon in the spotlight to enjoy right after this year’s Halloween event. While Ghost types get the spotlight for the Halloween event, other species will be easy to catch in this upcoming event. Whether it's Cubone - and its connection to Ghost types - or Roselia there will be plenty of Pokemon to catch and tasks to complete.

There are even new Pokemon that wear event-exclusive attire and those Pokemon’s Shinies can also be caught.

To learn about this year’s Dia de Muertos event, continue reading this handy guide.

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2022 Start Time

The 2022 Dia de Muerto event begins Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. local time.

Yes, it’s only for a little over 24 hours, but there are still things to do and in-game bonuses for trainers to take advantage of.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon to Catch During 2022 Dia De Muerto Event

First, we’ll start with the wild encounters during this event.

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, and it’s definitely an interesting mix of Pokemon: Cubone, Chinchou, Sunkern, Roselia, Litwick and Swirlix. Drifloon and Yamask are also available but are rare encounters.

Use an Incense or Lure to attract these Pokemon to your location more frequently: Cubone, Chinchou, Sunkern, Sunflora, Roselia, Drifloon, Yamask and Swirlix. Houndoom will also appear to trainers who use these items, but it’s a more rare encounter.

It should be noted that trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean can look forward to even more encounters with the featured Pokemon.

And now we go into the special event-exclusive Pokemon. Duskull and its evolutions Dusclops and Dusknoir will appear in special cempasuchil crowns. This orange floral crown will don the heads of all three Ghost-type Pokemon.

Duskull will appear as rare encounters in the wild and when trainers use Incense or Lures. Trainers can then use 25 Duskull candy to evolve their Ghost-type into Dusclops and using another 100 candy will get them Dusknoir.

Raids will also shift during this brief event. Trainers will be able to find powerful Dragon and Ghost-type Pokemon in these battles.

Pokemon Go Dia de Muerto raids

One-Star Raids: Duskull wearing a cempasuchil crown

Duskull wearing a cempasuchil crown Three-Star Raids: Dragonite, Sableye, Druddigon

Dragonite, Sableye, Druddigon Five-Star Raids: Origin Forme Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina Mega Raids: Mega Banette

Pokemon Go Dia de Muerto 2022 Research Tasks

When the Dia de Muerto event begins, trainers can pick up event-exclusive Field Research Tasks simply by spinning PokeStops when they have less than three already stored.

Completing these tasks will grant encounters with many of the spotlight Pokemon including the special Duskull. Here’s the full rundown of the Field Research Tasks during the 2022 Dia de Muerto event.

Dia de Muerto Research Tasks Task Reward Make a Great Throw Cubone Make Nice Curveball throw Roselia or Litwick Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row Duskull wearing a cempasuchil crown Win a Gym Battle Houndoom

There will also be a Collection Challenge that will test trainers on catching certain species of Pokemon. Completing this challenge will reward trainers with special items and an encounter with a powerful Ghost-type Pokemon.

Catch a Roselia

Catch a Litwick

Catch a Cubone

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Chinchou

Catch a Swirlix

Reward Incense (x1), Poffin (x1), Alolan Marowak

In-Game Bonuses

During the event, trainers can benefit from the following in-game bonuses.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for 90 minutes

Incense activated during the event will last for 90 minutes

Double Catch Candy

Trainers will also be able to purchase special avatar items from the in-game shop. These items will remain in the shop after the event in case trainers want to save up their PokeCoins.