Pokemon Go Community Day December 2022 Start time, Shinies, attacks and bonuses

The Pokemon Go December Community Day is a two-day event featuring Pokemon from 2021 and the entirety of 2022 that were spotlighted in their very own Community Days. For those keeping count, that’s more than 20 different Pokemon and their evolutions that trainers can catch, train and earn exclusive bonuses. Of course, trainers will want to catch Shiny variations of each spotlight Pokemon and they’ll have plenty of chances during this weekend.

There’s a lot to go over, but here’s a guide for everything Pokemon Go trainers need to know about the December 2022 Community Day event.

Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day Start Time

The first part of the December 2022 Community Day event begins Saturday, December 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time.

Day 2 will begin Sunday, December 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time.

Each day will have different Pokemon to catch, while certain Pokemon will appear on both days. Trainers will want to participate on both days to get the most of this year’s December Community Day.

During this event, trainers can benefit from the following in-game bonuses.

Double experience for catching Pokemon

Double the Stardust for catching Pokemon

Half the distance for hatching Eggs during the event

Double the candy for catching Pokemon

Double the chance for XL candy from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules last for three hours

Incense lasts for three hours

One additional Special Trade can be made (maximum two per day)

Trades made during event require 50 percent less Stardust

December 2022 Pokemon Go Community Day Pokemon

The Pokemon that appear in the wild change depending on the day.

On Saturday, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild: Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful.

the following Pokemon will appear in the wild: Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful. On Sunday, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild: Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggerola, Litwick, Deino.

the following Pokemon will appear in the wild: Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggerola, Litwick, Deino. Bulbasaur, Dratini and Mudkip will appear on both days, but as rare encounters.

but as rare encounters. As for Raids, the following Pokemon will appear in One-Star Raids during both day s: Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling.

s: Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling. Then, there are the Eggs. During the event on both days, 2km Eggs will hatch the following Pokemon: Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to Catch Shiny Pokemon during the December Community Day

As with past Community Days, the rate of finding a Shiny of the spotlight Pokemon will be increased during the event window. While it’s purely luck-based, there are a couple of techniques trainers can use to give themselves the most encounters, and the most chances of finding a Shiny.

For those Pokemon that are found in the wild, trainers should use an Incense to attract Pokemon to their location. Of course, Incense work better while the trainer is walking so we recommend going out to best use this tool. Stationary trainers will still attract Pokemon but they are less frequent.

Also, traveling to a PokeStop or Gym is another great way of finding wild Pokemon. These Pokemon will congregate at both locations. Trainers can also use Lures at PokeStops to attract Pokemon to that location.

For Pokemon that appear only in Raids, these are a bit trickier.

They won’t appear as frequently as the Pokemon that are in the wild, but battling and defeating as many Raids as possible will help trainers find a Shiny variant. Be sure to pick up your free Raid Pass when you can.

As for Eggs, use the half hatch bonus and walk around as much as possible while picking up 2km Eggs from PokeStops. You can also use Super Incubators to cut the hatch time in half again, but since it’ll only take 1km of walking to hatch, it’s best to just use your regular Incubators.

Featured December 2022 Community Day Attacks

And then we have the featured Community Day attacks trainers can obtain on their Pokemon by evolution.

Evolve your Pokemon to their final form to have them learn these moves during each day of the Community Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. Be sure to take advantage of the double candy and even use Pinap Berries to earn enough candy to evolve.

Here are each Pokemon’s featured attacks during this Community Day.