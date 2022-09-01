Pokemon Go Battle League Season of Light start time, schedule and rewards

The latest season of the Pokemon Go Battle League will begin when new Season of Light starts and means a slew of changes, new rewards and much more for trainers who are into battling others non-stop for months. As the new season begins, trainers have a lot to look forward to and this guide will run down all the pertinent information including when the new Go Battle League begins, the schedule of the various formats - including new cups - changes to rewards, moves and when the next Battle Days will happen.

The Go Battle League Season of Light begins Thursday, September 1 at 4 p.m. EDT.

End-of-season rewards will be available on the battle screen once the new season starts and trainers’ Go Battle League rank will reset.

It should also be noted that Rank-up requirements will remain the same as the prior season.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season of Light Schedule

The schedule for the Go Battle League Season of Light will have the usual formats trainers have come accustomed to and some holiday favorites (hello, Halloween Cup). Here’s the full schedule of the Season of Light Battle League.

Sept. 1-8: Great League and Little Jungle Cup Remix

Great League and Psychic Cup

Ultra League and Weather Cup

Ultra League and Ultra Premiere Classic

Ultra League and Ultra Premiere Classic Sept. 29-Oct. 6: Master league and Master Premier Classic





Oct. 6-13: Master League and Evolution Cup

Great League, Ultra League and Master League

Great League and Halloween Cup

Great League and Halloween Cup Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Great League and Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition





Nov. 3-10: Ultra League and Willpower Cup

Ultra League and Ultra Premier

Master League and Element Cup Remix

Master League and Element Cup Remix Nov. 24-Dec. 1: Master League and Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition

Go Battle League Season of Light Rewards

This season, the guaranteed rank-up rewards will have a mix of the usual suspects like Pikachu Libre and some new encounters based on Pokemon that Guzman, the leader of Team Skull, uses.

Here are the guaranteed encounters for this season:

Rank 1 - Pinsir

Rank 6 - Mienfoo

2000 - Axew

2500 - Noibat

2750 - Goomy

- Goomy 3000 - Pikachu Libre

Standard encounters during this season will give trainers a mix of different Pokemon. These Pokemon are usually Pokemon that can help trainers in various Cups and Leagues so players should try and get as many as possible.

Rank 1+ encounters: Poliwag, Wingull, Meditite, Woobat, Litwick

Skarmory, Frillish, Minefoo

Onix, Lickitung, Hitmontop, Ralts, Phantump

Espeon, Umbreon, Miltank

Five-Star Raid Boss

Axew

Noibat

Noibat 2750+: Goomy

Pokemon Go Battle League Season of Light: Battle Days

There are two Battle Days this season where trainers can pick up cool avatar items and exclusive items. The first Battle Day will be based on the Team Skull leader, Guzma.

Go Battle Day: Guzma will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. In that time, trainers will enjoy four times the Stardust from wins in the Go Battle League. The maximum number of sets trainers can play per day will be increased from five to 20 (100 battles total) during the entire day.

There will also be a Timed Research that will give trainers more XP, Rare Candy, Guzma’s watch and bracelet and an Elite Charge TM .

Go Battle Day: Miltank will feature the Pokemon that gave trainers hell in the Gold and Silver games.

This special event starts Sunday, Nov. 6 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. Similar to the Guzma Battle Day, trainers will receive four times the Stardust and be able to battle for a total number of 100 times.

During this time, Miltank will be a guaranteed reward encounter and each first win in the Basic track will have this reward. Trainers will also have a chance at encountering a Shiny Miltank.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season of Light Move Changes

Every season, new moves are added to Pokemon Go while some existing ones get changed. The Season of Light Battle League is no different.

Double Kick is a new Fighting-type Fast Attack that deals eight damage in trainer battles and 10 damage in Gyms/Raids.

Fairy Wind is a new Fairy-type Fast Attack that deals three damage in trainer battles and nine damage in Gyms/Raids.

As for changes, here are the revisions to already existing moves.

Zap Cannon: Lowering opposing Pokemon’s attack is no longer guaranteed

Energy cost increased

Energy generation decreased

Power increased from 45 to 60 but Attack and Defense increase is lower

Attack and Defense increase is lower

Power is increased from 45 to 60 and Attack and Defense increase is lower

Energy generation increased

Energy generation increased Tackle: Energy generation increased

Certain Pokemon will now have access to various moves. Here’s the list of changes.