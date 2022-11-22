Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Event Guide, Start Time and how to get Solgaleo and Lunala

The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Event will finally let trainers evolve their Cosmogs into their final evolutions. You'll now be able to use them in battle as a Lunala or Solgaleo after months of carrying the tiny Legendary Pokemon around.

Of course, there is more to the Astral Eclipse event. Trainers will see increased encounters with certain Pokemon that embody the sun and moon in the wild, Raids and much more.

In this guide, learn everything there is to know about the Astral Eclipse event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Start Time

The Astral Eclipse event in Pokemon Go will begin on Wednesday, November 23 at 10 a.m. local time and end on Monday, November 28 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to get Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon Go

We’ll start with the most significant addition to Pokemon Go in the Astral Eclipse event. Trainers who are looking to add a Solgaleo or Lunala to their Pokedex can now do so.

Cosmog obtained by completing the research storyline when the Season of Light began can evolve into its middle evolution, Cosmoem, after using 25 Candy. Trainers will need to use another 100 Cosmog Candy to evolve further into either Lunala or Solgaleo.

If you want Solgaleo, trainers need to evolve Cosmoem during the day. For Lunala, trainers need to evolve it during the evening.

Solgaleo is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon. Zen Headbutt and Fire Spin are its Fast Attack options while it has a variety of different moves as a Charged Attack option. Those include Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, Solar Beam and Flamethrower.

While Lunala is a Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon. It has the moves Confusion and Air Slash as Fast Attack options. As for its Charged Attacks, Lunala can learn Shadow Ball, Psychic, Moonblast and Future Sight.

Which Pokemon Can Be Caught During Astral Eclipse Event?

Many Pokemon from the Alola region or represent the Sun and Moon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. The following Pokemon will appear in the wild more often: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, Yungoos.

As for Raids, here’s the breakdown of Pokemon that will appear:

One-Star Riad: Drifloon, Frillish, Inkay, Rockruff

Drifloon, Frillish, Inkay, Rockruff Three-Star Raid: Tenacrule, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary

Tenacrule, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary Five-Star Raid: Nihilego

Nihilego Mega Raid: Mega Houndoom

Ultra Beast raids and regions

(Image credit: Niantic)

For one day, Ultra Beasts will be appearing in Five-Star Raids around the world.

Starting Sunday, November 27 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time, four Ultra Beasts will appear in your region. The rotation of four Ultra Beasts depends on where you are in the world, but they break down as such.

Americas : Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord Asia-Pacific : Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord Europe : Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord





: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord Northern Hemisphere : Kartana

: Kartana Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela

There will also be timed research tasks focused on Raid Battles that will be available throughout the event. Completing these tasks will reward trainers with encounters of the above Ultra Beasts.

Also, when an Ultra Beast is defeated the following Pokemon will appear around the hosted Gym for a short time: Machoke, Scyther, Magmar, Gulpin, Absol, Minccino, Frillish, Dedenne. It should be noted that Minccino that appear under these circumstances will have a higher chance of being a Shiny.

Trainers can also enjoy the following perks during the one-day event.