Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's library could be hiding a Pokemon Legends: Arceus hint

A Pokemon Legends: Arceus teaser could be hiding in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In the original games, the library in Canalave City is filled with myths from the Sinnoh region, including its legendary Pokemon, including Arceus itself. Those stories have been reintroduced in the recent Gen 4 remakes, but according to IGN, one change could point to next year's historical open-world adaptation.

One book, titled 'The Sea's Legend', acknowledges that it's a recent arrival in the library, and reads as follows:

"Once upon a time in the East Sea, there was a Pokemon known as the prince. A brave human asked Pokemon living in the sea to let them see the prince. Mantyke, Buizel, and a Quilfish with huge spikes acknowledged the human's bravery and joined them. Together, they set off in a boat over the sunset-streaked sea, sailing through the ocean gate stretched over the waves. News of this reached the ears of the prince, who went to meet the brave little party at the Seaside Hollow."

The story itself doesn't give much away, but it might offer a few small details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. For one thing, none of the Pokemon games, including the new remakes, feature a location called Seaside Hollow. For another, the title of the prince may refer to mythical Gen 4 Pokemon Manaphy, who is known by the title 'Prince of the Sea' in one of the Pokemon Ranger films.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is likely to focus on the titular Pokemon divinity, but that's not to say that other mythical Pokemon from the Sinnoh region won't be making their appearances, especially when you consider that the upcoming game is set way in the region's past. That could mean that the events of Pokemon Legends will shape the stories that players can read in Sinnoh's library a few hundred years later.

