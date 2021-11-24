Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's library could be hiding a Pokemon Legends: Arceus hint

By

Will the Hisui region unveil the secrets of Seaside Hollow?

Pokemon Legends Arceus
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

A Pokemon Legends: Arceus teaser could be hiding in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In the original games, the library in Canalave City is filled with myths from the Sinnoh region, including its legendary Pokemon, including Arceus itself. Those stories have been reintroduced in the recent Gen 4 remakes, but according to IGN, one change could point to next year's historical open-world adaptation.

One book, titled 'The Sea's Legend', acknowledges that it's a recent arrival in the library, and reads as follows:

"Once upon a time in the East Sea, there was a Pokemon known as the prince. A brave human asked Pokemon living in the sea to let them see the prince. Mantyke, Buizel, and a Quilfish with huge spikes acknowledged the human's bravery and joined them. Together, they set off in a boat over the sunset-streaked sea, sailing through the ocean gate stretched over the waves. News of this reached the ears of the prince, who went to meet the brave little party at the Seaside Hollow."

The story itself doesn't give much away, but it might offer a few small details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. For one thing, none of the Pokemon games, including the new remakes, feature a location called Seaside Hollow. For another, the title of the prince may refer to mythical Gen 4 Pokemon Manaphy, who is known by the title 'Prince of the Sea' in one of the Pokemon Ranger films.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is likely to focus on the titular Pokemon divinity, but that's not to say that other mythical Pokemon from the Sinnoh region won't be making their appearances, especially when you consider that the upcoming game is set way in the region's past. That could mean that the events of Pokemon Legends will shape the stories that players can read in Sinnoh's library a few hundred years later.

Can't wait to visit Hisui? Here are the best Pokemon games to help you pass the time.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's deputy news editor, working with Ben T across our gaming news articles. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.