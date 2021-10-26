Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl teases an evil organization that nick other people's Pokemon

A new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer gives us a look at the nefarious Team Galactic.

Over on the Pokemon YouTube channel earlier today on October 26, the brand new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl debuted. The trailer chiefly gives us a look at Team Galactic, an organization who specialize in stealing other people's Pokemon and basically causing nothing but trouble for the player character.

There's three leaders of Team Galactic: Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. These three and their lackies look like they'll be popping up a fair few times throughout the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, complete with their own Pokemon teams and bad haircuts, but there's no doubt they're all in the service of Cyrus, the big bad leader of the weird gang.

There's not long to go now until we can take the fight to Team Galactic for ourselves, when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch next month for the Nintendo Switch on November 19. So far at least, we know both remakes will boast improved customization aspects, both for the player character, and the PokeBalls they carry around with them, adding stickers and effects that'll pop up whenever you let the creature inside loose.

Additionally, you also won't be able to turn off the XP share feature in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While this is no doubt a blessing to the vast majority of Pokemon players out there, there are those who want the added challenge of individually levelling up each of their Pokemon one by one. Pokemon remakes always implement various quality of life changes, and this is just one such example.

For what we made of Nintendo's two remakes when we went hands-on with them earlier this month, you can head over to our full Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preview for more.