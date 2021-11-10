Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl get a new endgame activity with Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature a brand new area not in the original two games.

Just below, you can see a sneak preview of Ramanas Park, a new area specifically built for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes. After entering the Hall of Fame, players will be able to journey to Ramanas Park to encounter Legendary Pokemon for the very first time.

Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!#PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19!💎✨ https://t.co/jPpx2uCFcZ pic.twitter.com/IG7dbG1M7pNovember 10, 2021 See more

It seems as though Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are introducing the new Ramanas Park area as a sort of 'endgame' activity. After you've defeated the Elite Four and the current reigning Champion in the two remakes, you should be able to proceed ahead to Ramanas Park, giving you a nice little extra activity to accomplish even after taking on the feared Trainers.

To unlock this new feature however, you'll have to download a special day one patch for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Although an update actually launches tomorrow for the two remakes on November 11, a full week before the final game releases, you'll need to download the day one update on November 19 to access Ramanas Park.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might be on the immediate horizon for the Nintendo Switch, but there's plenty more to look forward to in the coming months. In January 2022, Pokemon Legends Arceus will arrive, bringing a brand new Monster Hunter-style twist to the historic franchise with real-time battles, a semi open-world, and brand new creatures. For those who've been with The Pokemon Company's series for a long time, Arceus represents something incredibly exciting and new.

