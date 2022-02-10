Pocahontas makes her Marvel debut in King Conan #3 (sort of)

Conan has crossed over with many surprising characters in his time, but now he's meeting a real-life historical icon: Pocahontas.

Sort of.

In a preview for February 16's King Conan #3 , the savage Cimmerian finds a woman marooned on an island of the undead - the same island he himself is now marooned on - that calls herself Princess Matoaka.

Historians note that 'Princess Matoaka' is a common variation of the name 'Matoax,' which some believe was the actual birthname of Pocahontas. That would make 'Matoaka' a somewhat anglicized version of the name transcribed by contemporary chroniclers.

Check out this preview of King Conan #3 by writer Jason Aaron, artist Mahmud Asrar, colorist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Travis Lanham:

King Conan #3 main cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, King Conan's Jason Aaron is no stranger to Native American culture - he wrote the critically-acclaimed Native American crime drama Scalped . It's possible this is the real-life Pocahontas written to be stranded in Conan's fantasy world, but it could be more of Aaron drawing inspiration from the Native American woman's alias to create a new, fictional character here in King Conan #3.

In history, Pocahontas was given the name 'Princess Matoaka' by a company which brought her to England on tour due to her popularity. Not content with her real-life story, the company created a fictionalized version that framed her as the princess of the 'Powhatan Empire of Virginia.'

Asrar and Wilson have drawn the main cover to King Conan #3, with variants by Jan Bazaldua/David Curiel and Jay Anacleto/Romula Farjardo Jr. Check out those variants here:

King Conan #3 (of 5) goes on sale on February 16.

