PlayStation Stars lets players pay for faster customer support

The new PlayStation Stars initiative grants priority customer support for those who pay for a higher tier.

Earlier today on October 5, Sony finally launched the new PlayStation Stars initiative for customers in North America and Japan on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. PlayStation Stars is basically a new rewards program, but one of those new rewards is actually priority customer support for those on a higher tier.

Over on the official PlayStation website (opens in new tab), the benefits are laid out in full. Tiers 1 through 4 all have varying benefits, but one benefit of Tier 4 is "Premier Support," which the website says grants members "Priority routing to our chat support team." The website stops short of explicitly saying whether Tier 4 members will get to skip customer service queues, though.

To gain access to Tier 4 of the PlayStation Stars program in the first place though, players need to have purchased four premium-priced games from the PlayStation Store. It's an admittedly steep price of entry for anyone looking to get up to the top tier and get Premier Support for better customer service, especially when numerous games are now retailing for $70/£70.

In effect, this fourth and final tier of PlayStation Stars means players who pay more get better customer service.

Elsewhere in the new rewards program, PlayStation Stars offers newcomers digital collectibles. Players can then take these collectibles (which aren't NFTs, by the way), and display them in digital display cases, early examples of which you can see over on Twitter (opens in new tab).

PlayStation Stars will launch elsewhere around the world for European, Australian, and New Zealand players next week on October 13.

Last week, fans thought they'd stumbled across a secret invite-only tier for PlayStation Stars, known as the "Diamond" tier.