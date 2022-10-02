PlayStation Stars may have a secret hidden "Diamond" tier which is invite-only

Sony fans believe that they've stumbled upon an "exclusive" invitation-only PlayStation Stars membership that Sony has yet to announce.

The PlayStation Stars Program was announced back in July 2022, offering players on Sony's consoles the chance to earn rewards and exclusive items just by playing the games they love.

We'd previously been told that it features four tiers/levels, and is being rolled out in stages across various territories to ensure the system doesn't become overwhelmed. Right now, the scheme is only available in Asia, including Japan.

As discussed on the Leaks and Rumours subreddit (opens in new tab) over the weekend, however, players think they've found an "exclusive" fifth tier that's "accessible by invitation only": Diamond.

"According to information in the PlayStation mobile app there may be a yet-to-be-revealed and exclusive 5th tier of the service - accessible by invitation only," a poster called the_andshrew said.

"The 5th tier is called Diamond and has the requirements to reach it listed as Invite only to Diamond Level.

"If you reach this tier you are rewarded with a legendary grade collectible called Level 5 Diorama - Bots Don't Breathe with the description: In an endless sea of stars, it seems like there’s nowhere to hide. But you wouldn’t be here if you let challenges like that stop you. Welcome to Level 5."

To evidence the claim, the poster also included a still and video clip of the reward you get should you be invited to the exclusive hidden tier.

For those wondering, the PlayStation Stars launches in North and South America on October 5, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on October 13.

There are two different types of rewards you can earn; loyalty points and digital collectibles. Loyalty points can be spent on items that may include PSN wallet funds, certain PlayStation Store products, and exclusive digital collectibles, whilst the digital collectibles are digital representations of iconic Sony characters and devices. You'll be able to see what you've collected via the PS App.