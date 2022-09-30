What is PlayStation Stars and when does the loyalty program launch

The PlayStation Stars Program was announced back in July 2022, offering players on Sony's consoles the chance to earn rewards and exclusive items just by playing the games they love. This PlayStation Loyalty Program has now reached its launch window, which means players are searching for details of how to sign up so they can start completing campaigns. If you want to find out more, then here's everything you need to know about when PlayStation Stars will go live in your region, and what rewards you can add to your collection when it does.

When does PlayStation Stars launch

PlayStation Stars is being rolled out in stages across various territories, to ensure the system doesn't become overwhelmed by all of the initial sign ups. The reward program will go live on the following dates, all in their local timezones:

Asia, including Japan: September 29

North and South America: October 5

Europe, Australia, and New Zealand: October 13

As you can see, Asia including Japan has gone live, while North and South America follow the next week and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand the week after, so it won't be long until everyone can try out the PlayStation Loyalty Program themselves. When it launches in your region, you can sign up here (opens in new tab) for free on the official site.

How do you earn PlayStation Rewards With the PlayStation Stars loyalty program, you earn rewards by completing various activities and campaigns. The most basic of these is the "Monthly Check-In" campaign where you simply have to play any game for a reward, while other campaigns may challenge you to earn specific trophies or be one of the first to get the platinum for a particular big release in your country or region. You can always check in the PlayStation App to see what current campaigns are available to work towards. As an added incentive, PlayStation Plus members signed up to PlayStation Stars will also earn reward points for PlayStation Store purchases, including subscription payments for your membership – however this only applies to direct Store purchases and not PSN wallet top ups.

What PlayStation Rewards can you earn with PlayStation Stars

Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, Sony ChordMachine, Original PlayStation 3, Toro and Kuro celebrating, PocketStation

There are two different types of rewards you can earn with PlayStation Stars, with the first being loyalty points. These loyalty points can then be spent on items that may include PSN wallet funds, certain PlayStation Store products, and exclusive digital collectibles, though the details of exactly what will be available is expected to vary by region and has not been finalised yet.

The second reward type available with PlayStation Stars is the digital collectibles touched on before, which are digital representations of iconic characters and devices that will be familiar to PlayStation fans. We've included a selection of these in the gallery above, including Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, a Sony ChordMachine, an original PlayStation 3, Toro and Kuro celebrating, and a PocketStation. All members will receive the Star Gazer Telescope (not pictured) at launch, just for joining.

As you earn and acquire these digital collectibles, you'll be able to display them via the PlayStation App, as well as making them available to be viewed by others. However, Sony have been very quick to clarify that none of these are one-of-a-kind items, they do not leverage blockchain technology, and they cannot be resold or traded in any way, so everyone is clear that there are no NFTs or associated systems involved here and they're just for personal enjoyment.