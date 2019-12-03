PlayStation gets Guinness World record for becoming the best-selling home console ever

PlayStation has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the best-selling home video console brand ever. Sony Interactive Entertainment posted the news on PlayStation's official Twitter account. As of November 7, Sony has sold 450 million units across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4, leading to the certification of the console brand.

We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR. And it's all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2December 3, 2019

The Guinness World record comes alongside the 25th anniversary of the release of the original PlayStation, as well as the 25th annual PlayStation awards, which took place today, December 3. Sony is currently celebrating the anniversary all week long, and as much as Sony's next-gen console is still very much on our minds, we won't likely hear of any big PS5 announcements during the anniversary celebration.

During the PlayStation awards, not much was said about the next-gen console, but more info is reportedly due to come next year. We don't yet know what Sony are planning for the 25th anniversary week, but we could see Sony look back at the console's long history, and possibly even look back at the those who worked on and founded the PS1.

If you missed the PlayStation awards 2019 livestream, you can catch the English translation video below:

In PlayStation's blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote about the anniversary and the history of the original PS1. The first PlayStation was released back in 1994 in Japan and sold 100,000 units within the first day. It soon become the first-ever home console to surpass 100 million units globally.

"It’s truly humbling to see fans who grew up on PlayStation passing down their love of gaming to their children, who are now playing on PS4," Ryan wrote. "On behalf of all of us at PlayStation – thank you for taking this journey with us. We can’t wait to celebrate what comes next with you!"

